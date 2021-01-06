9,474 new COVID cases reported, 585 in our central region on Jan. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,474 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 683,389 known cases.

According to the DOH, 368 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 16,914.

There are 5,684 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,148 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy(70) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,315,134 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 585 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 46,804 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 98 (+0)

Blair: 183 (+5)

Cambria: 266 (+9)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 147 (+1)

Clearfield: 54 (+4)

Elk: 21 (+3)

Huntingdon: 89 (+2)

Jefferson: 50 (+3)

Somerset: 95 (+5)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 32

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 5:

159,216 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

THE LATEST: