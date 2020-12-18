9,320 new COVID cases reported, 607 in our central region on Dec. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,320 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 538,655 known cases.

According to the DOH, 216 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,608.

There are 6,209 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,246 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(60) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 607 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 37,172 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford – 77

Blair – 132

Cambria – 188

Cameron – 2

Centre – 118

Clearfield – 31

Elk – 13

Huntingdon – 75

Jefferson – 25

Somerset – 51

There are 3,118,874 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,514 cases among employees, for a total of 55,059 at 1,421 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,047 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 17,480 of our total cases are among health care workers.