9,230 new COVID cases reported, 688 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 590,386 known cases.

The Dept. of Health will NOT have a full update on numbers on Friday, Dec. 25, on Christmas. The Update will come on Saturday and include two days.

According to the DOH, 276 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 14,718.

There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-two(62) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 3,193,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 688 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 40,830 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 87 (+4)

Blair: 158 (+3)

Cambria: 221 (+6)

Cameron: 2

Centre: 131 (+4)

Clearfield: 39 (+1)

Elk: 14 (+1)

Huntingdon: 78 (+1)

Jefferson: 32 (+1)

Somerset: 64 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 23

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 24:

57,602 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,840 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,070 cases among employees, for a total of 58,910 at 1,443 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,340 of our total cases are among health care workers.

