920 new COVID-19 cases reported, 91 in our central region on Sept. 12

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 920 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 143,805.

Currently, 1,664,000 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,862.

Of the 143,805 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 3,406 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 91 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

A majority of the spike in Centre County has likely come from Penn State University through their student and staff testing on their dashboard. We are continuing to investigate.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 33 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,056 of our total cases are among health care workers.