8,992 new COVID cases reported, 563 in our central region on Dec. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,992 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 640,325 known cases.

The DOH has announced that there will NOT be a daily update on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Daily updates will resume on Saturday and include two days worth of reporting.

According to the DOH, 306 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 15,978.

There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-six(66) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 563 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 44,059 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 94 (+2)

Blair: 175 (+2)

Cambria: 250 (+7)

Cameron: 4 (+1)

Centre: 139 (+1)

Clearfield: 50 (+3)

Elk: 16 (+0)

Huntingdon: 86 (+2)

Jefferson: 43 (+1)

Somerset: 81 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 22

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 31:

115,291 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

There are 3,265,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,730 cases among employees, for a total of 62,950 at 1,470 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,256 of our total cases are among health care workers.

