8,984 new COVID cases reported, 476 in our central region on Dec. 30

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,984 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 631,333 known cases.

According to the DOH, 319 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 15,672.

There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-six(66) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 476 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 43,496 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 92 (+1)

Blair: 173 (+0)

Cambria: 243 (+12)

Cameron: 3 (+0)

Centre: 138 (+3)

Clearfield: 47 (+3)

Elk: 16 (+1)

Huntingdon: 84 (+1)

Jefferson: 42 (+2)

Somerset: 78 (+5)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 28

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 30:

96,045 doses of the vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

There are 3,254,297 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 52,642 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,587 cases among employees, for a total of 62,229 at 1,468 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 19,044 of our total cases are among health care workers.

