888 new COVID-19 cases reported, 26 in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 888 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 112,936.

Currently, 1,119,386 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,204.

Of the 112,936 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 76% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 1,608, cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 26 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Pennsylvania DOC reports that 183 cases of Huntingdon County come from Huntingdon SCI inmates.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,558 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,954 cases among employees, for a total of 23,512 at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,271 our total cases are in health care workers.