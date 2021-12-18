8,873 new COVID cases reported, 70.8% of residents vaccinated Dec. 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 16.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

8,873 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing the state total to 1,883,028 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

195 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing the total to 35,378 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 12 new deaths were identified in our central region.

Our central region shows 482 new cases since Friday, bringing our total to 127,283 known COVID-19 cases.