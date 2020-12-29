8,545 new COVID cases reported, 547 in our central region on Dec. 29

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,545 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 622,349 known cases.

According to the DOH, 267 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 15,353.

There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-four(64) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 547 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 43,020 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 91 (+1)

Blair: 173 (+5)

Cambria: 231 (+8)

Cameron: 3 (+0)

Centre: 135 (+3)

Clearfield: 44 (+2)

Elk: 15 (+1)

Huntingdon: 83 (+2)

Jefferson: 40 (+4)

Somerset: 73 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 29

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 29:

82,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here .

There are 3,244,103 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,820 of our total cases are among health care workers.

THE LATEST: