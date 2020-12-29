8,545 new COVID cases reported, 547 in our central region on Dec. 29

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,545 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 622,349 known cases.
According to the DOH, 267 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 15,353.
There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Sixty-four(64) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.
Our central region has 547 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 43,020 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 91 (+1)
Blair: 173 (+5)
Cambria: 231 (+8)
Cameron: 3 (+0)
Centre: 135 (+3)
Clearfield: 44 (+2)
Elk: 15 (+1)
Huntingdon: 83 (+2)
Jefferson: 40 (+4)
Somerset: 73 (+3)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 29
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Dec. 29:
- 82,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here.
There are 3,244,103 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 18,820 of our total cases are among health care workers.
