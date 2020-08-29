843 new COVID-19 cases reported, 44 in our central region on Aug. 29

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 843 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 132,834.

Currently, 1,504,108 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 16 additional COVID-19 related death has been reported, bringing the total to 7,671.

Of the 132,834 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 82% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 2,449 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 44 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Aging warned Pennsylvanians about contact tracing scams and emphasized the need to stay alert as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August; and

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees, for a total of 25,457 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,565 of our total cases are among health care workers.