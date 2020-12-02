8,291 new COVID cases reported, 534 in our central region on Dec. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,291 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday’s update, bringing state totals to 375,431 known cases.

According to the DOH, 96 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 10,757.

As of today, 4,744 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 534 new cases today. That brings our total to 24,602 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,852,624 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 36,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,885 cases among employees, for a total of 43,513 at 1,289 distinct facilities in65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,871 of our total cases are among health care workers.