8,053 new COVID-19 cases reported, 1,454 in our central region on Nov. 28

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 8,053 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 351,667 known cases.

According to the DOH, 41 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 10,275.

As of today, 2,904 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sixty-one percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 1,454 new cases today. That brings our total to 22,539 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,804,464 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,232 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 at 1,232 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers.