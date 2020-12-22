7,962 new COVID cases reported, 459 in our central region on Dec. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,962 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 571,551 known cases.

According to the DOH, 231 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 14,212.

There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(61) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 3,168,882 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 459 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 39,574 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford – 81

Blair – 150

Cambria – 211

Cameron – 2

Centre – 125

Clearfield – 34

Elk – 13

Huntingdon – 76

Jefferson – 27

Somerset – 56

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,955 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14.

Through Dec. 21: