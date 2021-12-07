7,912 new COVID cases reported, 69.8% of residents vaccinated Dec. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 15.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 69.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

7,912 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday, bringing the state total to 1,791,030 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

145 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing the total to 34,107 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 11 new deaths were identified in our central region.

There are 4,298 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 907 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

Our central region shows 566 new cases since Monday, bringing our total to 121,780 known COVID-19 cases.

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 340 COVID-19 cases were reported in our central region for the week of Nov. 24 – Nov. 30.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated July 9 and Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,782,373 total vaccine doses, including 1,735,589 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

6,716,803 people are fully vaccinated.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 5,939,806 individuals who have tested negative to date.