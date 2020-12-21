7,887 new COVID cases reported, 551 in our central region on Dec. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,887 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 563,589 known cases.

According to the DOH, 57 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,981.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(61) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

There are 3,160,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 551 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 39,118 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford – 79

Blair – 145

Cambria – 201

Cameron – 2

Centre – 124

Clearfield – 32

Elk – 13

Huntingdon – 76

Jefferson – 26

Somerset – 52