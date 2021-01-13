7,960 new COVID cases reported, 516 in our central region on Jan. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,960 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 741,389 known cases. There were 733,429 yesterday.
According to the DOH, 349 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,429.
There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 516 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 50,065 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 103 (+3)
Blair: 196 (+2)
Cambria: 307 (+14)
Cameron: 5 (+0)
Centre: 162 (+4)
Clearfield: 60 (+1)
Elk: 25 (+2)
Huntingdon: 93 (+0)
Jefferson: 56 (+1)
Somerset: 117 (+4)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 31
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 12:
- 342,588 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 257,320 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 42,634 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math is 257,320 + 42,634(2) = 342,588 doses administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.
