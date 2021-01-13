7,960 new COVID cases reported, 516 in our central region on Jan. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,960 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 741,389 known cases. There were 733,429 yesterday.

According to the DOH, 349 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,429.

There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 516 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 50,065 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 103 (+3)

Blair: 196 (+2)

Cambria: 307 (+14)

Cameron: 5 (+0)

Centre: 162 (+4)

Clearfield: 60 (+1)

Elk: 25 (+2)

Huntingdon: 93 (+0)

Jefferson: 56 (+1)

Somerset: 117 (+4)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 31

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 12:

342,588 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 257,320 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 42,634 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math is 257,320 + 42,634(2) = 342,588 doses administered.





A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

THE LATEST: