7,506 new COVID cases reported, 482 in our central region on Jan. 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,506 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 720,816 known cases.

According to the DOH, 103 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,770.

There are 5,318 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,092 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-three (73) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,381,463 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 482 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 49,252 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 100 (+0)

Blair: 192 (+1)

Cambria: 286 (+0)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 152 (+2)

Clearfield: 56 (+1)

Elk: 23 (+0)

Huntingdon: 92 (+1)

Jefferson: 54 (+0)

Somerset: 109 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 8

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 8: