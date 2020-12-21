7,213 new COVID cases reported, 597 in our central region on Dec. 20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 7,213 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 555,702 known cases.

According to the DOH, 99 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 13,924.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty(61) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 597 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 38,567 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford – 79

Blair – 142

Cambria – 197

Cameron – 2

Centre – 124

Clearfield – 32

Elk – 13

Huntingdon – 76

Jefferson – 26

Somerset – 52

There are 3,145,556 individuals who have tested negative to date.