701 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 6 new in Central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals over 75,000.

As of Saturday, there are 701 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 75,086. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 435,122 people have tested negative.

There are 5,931 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 75,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 70 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is six more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 236, the DOC is reporting 162 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,056 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,793 cases among employees, for a total of 18,849 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,092 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,703 of our total cases are in health care workers.