70% of adults in Pa. fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seventy percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the announcement from Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday.

Gov. Wolf said the milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, such as those under the age of 12. Over 13 million (13,135,136 ) doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania as of Oct. 13, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you,” Gov. Wolf said. “For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”