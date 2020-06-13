7 new COVID-19 cases in central region, state totals nearing 80K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals barely under 80,000.

As of Saturday, there are 463 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 78,462. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 496,589 people have tested negative.

There are 6,211 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 80,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 74% of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is 7 more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 239, the DOC is reporting 165 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 16,546 resident cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, and 2,920 cases among employees at 637 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,965 of our total cases are in health care workers.