6,778 new COVID cases reported, 658 in our central region on Nov. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,778 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 302,564.

According to the DOH, 112 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,801.

As of today, 3,162 Patients have been Hospitalized and 661 Patients are in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19.

Sixty-five percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 658 new cases today. That brings our total to 17,929.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,668,676 individuals who have had a negative PCR test to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 at 1,207 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,968 of our total cases are among health care workers.