6,669 new COVID cases reported, 623 in our central region on Nov. 24

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,669 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing state totals to 321,070 known cases.

According to the DOH, 81 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,951.

As of today, 3,897 Patients are Hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sixty-three percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 623 new cases today. That brings our total to 19,758 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,723,368 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 13% are ages 19-24; 
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49; 
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.  

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,437 cases among employees, for a total of 38,973 at 1,228 distinct facilities in64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,292 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,146 of our total cases are among health care workers.

