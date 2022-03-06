HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 18.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 76.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

631 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday bringing the state total to 2,763486 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

75 new deaths were identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, keeping the total to 43,525 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Four new deaths were identified in our central region.

There are 1,058 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 224 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Our central region shows 42 new cases since Saturday bringing our total to 175,514 known COVID-19 cases.

In school-age children (5-18 years old) a total of 154 COVID-19 cases were reported in our central region for the week of Feb. 16 – 22.

Vaccine highlights

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the Department of Health's continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 18,690,022 total vaccine doses, including 3,231,713 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

7,256,669 people are fully vaccinated.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The Department of Health continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 6,084,970 individuals who have tested negative to date.