63 PA counties in substantial category for COVID-19 transmission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is reporting a seven-day increase of 36,133 cases of COVID-19 and a statewide percent positivity of 11.1%.

Sixty-three out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania are in the substantial category for community transmission. Cameron and Sullivan Counties are in a low category, while Pike and Wayne Counties are in the moderate category.

The full breakdown is below:

Low – Cameron, Sullivan

Sullivan Moderate – Pike, Wayne

Substantial – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland, Wyoming, York

“Another week of significant increases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania is a call to action,” Gov. Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take the steps they can to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to follow the most recent orders and wear a mask, social distance, avoid travel and gatherings and wash their hands.”

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said this week’s data showed an increase in hospitalizations and in the use of ventilators.



“Latest models show we could run out of ICU beds within a week.” Dr. Levine said. “We know COVID-19 does not discriminate and is affecting every county in the Commonwealth. It is affecting all Pennsylvanians, no matter your race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status or whether you live a rural, suburban or urban area.”

