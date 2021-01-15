6,047 new COVID cases reported as the state passes 750K total known cases on Jan. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,047 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 754,611 known cases.
According to the DOH, 215 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,957.
There are 4,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,013 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,440,494 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 496 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 50,937 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 107 (+1)
Blair: 206 (+5)
Cambria: 322 (+10)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 167 (+1)
Clearfield: 64 (+2)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 94 (+1)
Jefferson: 58 (+1)
Somerset: 132 (+7)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 28
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 14:
- 407,217 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 290,985 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 58,116 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math is 290,985 + 58,116(2) = 407,217 doses administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found