6,047 new COVID cases reported as the state passes 750K total known cases on Jan. 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,047 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 754,611 known cases.

According to the DOH, 215 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 18,957.

There are 4,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,013 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,440,494 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 496 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 50,937 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 107 (+1)

Blair: 206 (+5)

Cambria: 322 (+10)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 167 (+1)

Clearfield: 64 (+2)

Elk: 27 (+0)

Huntingdon: 94 (+1)

Jefferson: 58 (+1)

Somerset: 132 (+7)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 28

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 14:

407,217 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 290,985 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 58,116 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math is 290,985 + 58,116(2) = 407,217 doses administered.

