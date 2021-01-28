6,036 new COVID cases reported, 81% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,036 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 824,405 known cases.
The DOH reports 198 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,303.
There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Eighty-one (81) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.
Our central region has 258 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 55,310 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
BEDFORD: 120 (+1)
BLAIR: 241 (+1)
CAMBRIA: 361 (+1)
CAMERON: 7 (+0)
CENTRE: 191 (+3)
CLEARFIELD: 95 (+1)
ELK: 33 (+0)
HUNTINGDON: 113 (+0)
JEFFERSON: 73 (+1)
SOMERSET: 173 (+2)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 27:
- 837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 837,817 doses administered to 678,618 people.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.