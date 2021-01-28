6,036 new COVID cases reported, 81% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,036 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 824,405 known cases.

The DOH reports 198 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,303.

There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Eighty-one (81) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

Our central region has 258 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 55,310 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 120 (+1)

BLAIR: 241 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 361 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 191 (+3)

CLEARFIELD: 95 (+1)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 113 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 73 (+1)

SOMERSET: 173 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 27:

837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 837,817 doses administered to 678,618 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.