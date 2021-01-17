6,023 new COVID cases reported, 350 in our central region on Jan. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 6,023 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 767,800 known cases.
According to the DOH, 122 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,310.
Seventy-six (76) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 350 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,133 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 110 (+0)
Blair: 212 (+4)
Cambria: 331 (+7)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 171 (+2)
Clearfield: 70 (+2)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 97 (+2)
Jefferson: 61 (+1)
Somerset: 143 (+1)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 14:
- 427,713 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 307,915 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 59,899 people that have received two doses (fully covered).