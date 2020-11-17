5,900 new COVID cases reported, 394 in our central region on Nov. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,900 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 275,513.

According to the DOH, 30 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,355.

As of today, 2,575 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 558 are in the ICU for COVID-19.

Sixty-seven percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 15,383 cases today. That’s 394 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,588,467 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,602 of our total cases are among health care workers