5,874 new COVID cases reported, 80% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,874 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 818,369 known cases.

The DOH reports 222 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,105.

There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Eighty (80) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,590,184 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

Our central region has 396 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 55,052 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 119 (+1)

BLAIR: 240 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 360 (+2)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 188 (+2)

CLEARFIELD: 94 (+4)

ELK: 33 (+1)

HUNTINGDON: 113 (+4)

JEFFERSON: 72 (+1)

SOMERSET: 171 (+5)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 22

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 26:

770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 770,965 doses administered to 631,423 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.