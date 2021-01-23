5,785 new COVID cases reported, 79% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 799,957 known cases.

There are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The DOH reports 205 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,526.

Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,546,910 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 318 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 53,960 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 117 (+0)

Blair: 232 (+4)

Cambria: 355 (+1)

Cameron: 7 (+1)

Centre: 183 (+2)

Clearfield: 86 (+2)

Elk: 31 (+1)

Huntingdon: 107 (+3)

Jefferson: 69 (+0)

Somerset: 159 (+5)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 22: