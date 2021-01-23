5,785 new COVID cases reported, 79% recovered since March

Coronavirus

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 799,957 known cases.

There are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. 

The DOH reports 205 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,526.

Seventy-nine (79) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,546,910 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 318 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 53,960 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 117 (+0)
Blair: 232 (+4)
Cambria: 355 (+1)
Cameron: 7 (+1)
Centre: 183 (+2)
Clearfield: 86 (+2)
Elk: 31 (+1)
Huntingdon: 107 (+3)
Jefferson: 69 (+0)
Somerset: 159 (+5)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the w

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 22:

  • 626,532 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
    • There are 413,450 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
    • There are 106,541 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
      • The math results in 626,532 doses administered to 519,991 people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss