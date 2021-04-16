5,650 new COVID cases reported, 311 in our central region April 16, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,650 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,098,502 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Thursday, 56 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 572 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

Eighty-nine (89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,271,431 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 311 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 70,434 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 317 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 412 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 215 (+2)

CLEARFIELD: 132 (+1)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 94 (+1)

SOMERSET: 193 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 41.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,885,169 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 16.

2,637,654 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 103,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,877,275 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,514,929 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 6,885,169 doses total through April 16: First/single doses: 4,514,929 administered Second doses: 2,370,240 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 143,425 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.