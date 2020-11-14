5,551 new COVID cases reported, 488 in our central region on Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,551 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 259,938

According to the DOH, 50 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,274.

Seventy percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 14,171 cases today. That’s 488 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 2,314 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,296 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,074 cases among employees, for a total of 35,370 at 1,148 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,403 of our total cases are among health care workers.