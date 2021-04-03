5,343 new COVID cases reported, 364 in our central region April 3, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,343 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,038,749 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Friday, 40 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,173 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

Ninety(90) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 5.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,162,432 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 364 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 67,273 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 314 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 406 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 129 (+0)

ELK: 37 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 190 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 5,526,752 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 3. 1,960,809 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of close to 89,000 people per day receiving vaccinations. 1,733,367 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. 3,694,176 people have received at least their first dose.



This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,526,752 doses total through April 3: First/single doses: 3,694,176 administered Second doses: 1,832,576 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 131,166 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.