53 COVID-19 cases reported in our central region as vaccinations continue March 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 1,518 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 950,161 known cases.

The DOH reports 7 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 24,356.

There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%, down from 6.3% the previous week.

Ninety-one(91) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 2.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers and vaccine chart lower on this page.

Our central region has 53 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 62,476 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 129 (+0)

BLAIR: 305 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 396 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 117 (+1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 125 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13: 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7: First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated) Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 114,008 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,948,020 individuals who have tested negative to date.