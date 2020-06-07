506 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, one new case in Centre County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals under 76,000.

As of Sunday, there are 506 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 75,592. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 444,173 people have tested negative.

There are 5,943 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the over 75,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 71 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is one more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 236, the DOC is reporting 162 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,131 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,804 cases among employees, for a total of 18,935 at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,094 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,729 of our total cases are in health care workers.