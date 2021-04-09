5,048 new COVID cases reported, 343 in our central region April 9, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,048 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,064,092 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Thursday, 35 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,362 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,451 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

Ninety (90) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,210,112 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 343 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 68,460 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 315 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 407 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 130 (+0)

ELK: 37 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 191 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 9, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 9, Pennsylvania ranks 6 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,055,844 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 9.

2,208,680 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,808,365 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,017,045 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10: 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 6,055,844 doses total through April 9: First/single doses: 4,017,045 administered Second doses: 2,038,799 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 135,698 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.