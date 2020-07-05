479 new PA COVID-19 cases reported, 11 new cases in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals near 90,000.

As of Saturday, there are 479 new cases from Saturday, bringing the state total to 89,854. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 734,846 people have tested negative.

There are 6,753 COVID-19 related deaths, up 4 from Saturday.

Of the 89,854 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78% of Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 941 cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 11 new cases from Saturday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 254, the DOC is reporting 181 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

The Wolf administration recommends that Pennsylvanians who have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area with high amounts of COVID-19 cases to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers.