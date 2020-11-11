4,711 new COVID cases reported, 391 in our central region on Nov. 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,711 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 243,368.

According to the DOH, 59 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 9,145.

Currently 1,938 people are hospitalized with COVID in Pennsylvania.

Seventy-two percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region reports 12,681 cases today. That’s 391 more than yesterday.

The county breakdown is below:

There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.