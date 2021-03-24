4,667 new COVID cases reported, 221 in our central region March 24, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,667 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 996,617 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Tuesday, 48 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 24,876 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 341 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 4.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,076,349 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 221 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 65,047 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 311 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 402 (+0)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 126 (+1)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 186 (+1)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,510,213 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 23.

1,592,188 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

3,026,180 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, we have administered 4,510,213 doses total through March 23: First/single doses, 101 percent (3,026,180 administered of 2,986,765 allocated) Second doses, 66 percent (1,484,008 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 123,585 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.