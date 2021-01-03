4,579 new COVID cases reported, 388 in our central region on Jan. 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,579 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 661,871 known cases.

According to the DOH, 56 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 16,295.

Sixty-nine(69) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 388 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 45,543 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 97 (+0)

Blair: 176 (+0)

Cambria: 254 (+0)

Cameron: 4 (+0)

Centre: 145 (+2)

Clearfield: 50 (+0)

Elk: 17 (+0)

Huntingdon: 87 (+0)

Jefferson: 46 (+1)

Somerset: 88 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvanian hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 1:

128,800 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

There are 3,297,312 individuals who have tested negative to date.