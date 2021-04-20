4,577 new COVID cases reported, 279 in our central region April 20, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,577 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,113,868 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Monday, 77 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,705 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 561 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

Eighty-nine (89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 7.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,302,330 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 279 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 71,376 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 131 (+0)

BLAIR: 319 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 414 (+2)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 216 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 133 (+0)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 94 (+0)

SOMERSET: 195 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 6

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, but shipments to Pennsylvania providers are currently paused out of an abundance of caution. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 7,254,446 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, April 20.

2,828,907 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 97,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,865,467 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,694,374 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 7,254,446 doses total through April 20: First/single doses: 4,694,374 administered Second doses: 2,560,072 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 146,359 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.