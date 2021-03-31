4,557 new COVID cases reported, 278 in our central region March 31, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,557 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,024,857 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Tuesday, 44 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

Ninety-one(91) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 5.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,135,022 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 278 new cases since Friday. That brings our total to 66,518 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 313 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 405 (+2)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 128 (+0)

ELK: 37 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 91 (+0)

SOMERSET: 189 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 4

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving K-12 and early education educators and support staff. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, March 31, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 31% of its eligible population, putting it ahead of the national average.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,154,718 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 31.

1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,614,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,445,484 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 5,154,718 doses total through March 31: First/single doses: 3,445,484 administered Second doses: 1,709,234 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 128,662 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.