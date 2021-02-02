4,410 new COVID cases reported, 327 in our central region on Feb. 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,410 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing state totals to 850,488 known cases.

The DOH reports 125 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,812.

There are 3,280 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Eighty-two (82) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

New COVID-19 mutations: Here’s what you need to know

Our central region has 327 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 57,035 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 122 (+1)

BLAIR: 257 (+2)

CAMBRIA: 366 (+2)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 193 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 102 (+2)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 115 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 75 (+0)

SOMERSET: 179 (+3)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 9

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals started receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 822,818 of the first doses will have been administered. 1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 201,797 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 1:

1,024,615 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 621,021 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 201,797 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,024,615 doses administered to 822,818 people.

