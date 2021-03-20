4,213 new COVID cases reported, 189 in our central region March 20, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 984,515 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Friday, 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry bring a total of 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 317 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Ninety-two(92) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,047,016 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 189 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 64,412 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 130 (+0)

BLAIR: 309 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 402 (+1)

CAMERON: 6 (+0)

CENTRE: 213 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 124 (+2)

ELK: 36 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 126 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 90 (+0)

SOMERSET: 185 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, March 20.

1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18: First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155) Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 120,893 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.