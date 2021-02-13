4,088 new COVID cases reported, 233 in our central region on Feb. 13

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 4,088 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 892,344 known cases.

The DOH reports 113 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 23,072.

There are 2,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

Eighty-seven(87) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 233 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 59,382 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 127 (+0)

BLAIR: 285 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 381 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 204 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 110 (+0)

ELK: 34 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 118 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 83 (+0)

SOMERSET: 187 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 318,450 doses will have been allocated through February 13: 175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,439,550 doses allocated through February 13, we have administered 1,588,761 doses total through February 12: First doses, 85 percent (1,210,194 administered of 1,426,600 allocated) Second doses, 37 percent (378,567 administered of 1,012,950 allocated)



Through Feb. 10:

1,461,612 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,126,321 people. 1,126,321, or 79 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine. 335,291, or 33 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 103,737 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,757,904 individuals who have tested negative to date.