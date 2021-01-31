3,985 new COVID cases reported, 520 in our central region on Jan. 31

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,985 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 843,224 known cases.

The DOH reports 59 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,661.

There are 3,370 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 – Jan. 28 decreased to 9.3% from 10.5%

Eighty-two (82) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 520 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 56,538 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 121 (+0)

BLAIR: 256 (+3)

CAMBRIA: 364 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 193 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 100 (+0)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 115 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 75 (+0)

SOMERSET: 176 (+0)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals started receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

987,031 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 795,706 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 191,325 people who have received two doses (fully covered).

