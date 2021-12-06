3,967 new COVID cases reported, three new local deaths Dec. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,967 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

The addition of 3,967 brings the state total to 1,783,118 known cases since the state of the pandemic, according to the COVID Alert PA app.

There were 60 additional deaths across the state, bringing Pennsylvania total to 33,902 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania death registry.

Our central region added 265 new cases.

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 197 (+0)

BLAIR: 444 (+1)

CAMBRIA: (+1)

CAMERON: 13 (+0)

CENTRE: 264 (+0)

ELK: 66 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: (+0)

JEFFERSON 155 (+0)

SOMERSET: 281 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3