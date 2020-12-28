3,779 new COVID cases reported, 221 in our central region on Dec. 28

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,779 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 613,804 known cases.

According to the DOH, 76 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 15,086.

There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Sixty-four(64) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

Our central region has 221 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 42,473 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 90 (+1)

Blair: 168 (+5)

Cambria: 223 (+0)

Cameron: 3 (+1)

Centre: 132 (+1)

Clearfield: 42 (+2)

Elk: 14 (+0)

Huntingdon: 81 (+2)

Jefferson: 36 (+1)

Somerset: 70 (+2)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 15

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 28:

72,62 doses of vaccine have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccines can be found here .

There are 3,238,091 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,420 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,219 cases among employees, for a total of 60,639 at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,470 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 18,558 of our total cases are among health care workers.

