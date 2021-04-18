3,761 new COVID cases reported, 234 in our central region April 18, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 3,761 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,107,377 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since Saturday, 27 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, bringing a total of 25,688 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,638 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

Eighty-nine (89) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 6.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,288,381 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 234 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 70,974 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 131 (+0)

BLAIR: 318 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 412 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 215 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 133 (+0)

ELK: 38 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 128 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 94 (+0)

SOMERSET: 193 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 1

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 42 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,999,716 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 17.

2,694,321 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,401 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,879,115 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4573,436 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 6,999,716 doses total through April 17: First/single doses: 4,573,436 administered Second doses: 2,426,280 administered



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 144,210 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.